Pa. Turnpike now accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay for tolls

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has updated its payment options and now, drivers can now use Google Pay and Apple Pay to pay tolls.

“These new payment options deliver what the majority of our customers want: seamless and convenient mobility,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton in a statement on the update. “Our customers have a clear preference for electronic payments, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is dedicated to understanding and meeting their evolving needs.”

Drivers can access these options as mobile payment options through the PA Turnpike’s mobile account management app, PA Toll Pay.

The app is available in the Apple Store and on Google Play, and, the Pa. Turnpike Commission said that it helps provide access to transactions, monthly statements, available balance and other services for drivers.

Google Pay is also available for customers paying through the E-ZPass website, the commission said in a statement.

Both payment options can be used to make one-time payments, but the commission said these features can't be used for auto-replenishment.

Along with this update, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it has implemented several options to make payment easier for drivers, including:

Making E-ZPass Go Paks available at approximately 730 retail locations.

Adding KUBRA’s nationwide network of more than 75,000 retail locations, providing customers the ability to use cash to pay Toll-By-Plate invoices or add funds to E-ZPass accounts. This payment option helps customers without bank accounts or those who do not want to tie up funds in an E-ZPass account until they travel, commission officials said.

Offering several different ways to pay their invoice: by mail, by phone, online, using a mobile app, through the cash-payment network, and by walk-in at our Harrisburg Customer Service Center.

To learn more about ways to pay a bill on the PA Turnpike, please visit: https://www.paturnpike.com/pay-a-bill.

To make a payment using the KUBRA Cash Payment Network, visit: PA Turnpike | Cash Payments

To find a list of retailers or open an E-ZPass account, please visit: https://www.paturnpike.com/e-zpass#ezpassshop