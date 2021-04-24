Pennsylvania

Pa. Trooper Charged for Trying to Withdraw a Friend's Traffic Citation

Trooper Trask Alexander, 29, is being charged with crimes related to tampering of evidence and obstruction.

By Gerardo Pons

Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that a trooper is being charged for trying to withdraw a friend's traffic citation issued by another trooper.

Trooper Trask Alexander, 29, is being charged with crimes related to tampering of evidence and obstruction, state police said Thursday.

"Trooper Alexander is accused of attempting to withdraw a traffic citation that had been issued by another trooper to an acquaintance of Alexander's in November 2020," said a statement by the state police.

Alexander is now facing charges of tampering with records or identification, tampering with public records or information, and Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, police said.

According to the state, Alexander was enlisted with the Beaver County Barracks in 2014, under the patrol section of Troop D, Beaver.

