Pa. Task Force Helps With Rescue Efforts at Site of Deadly Florida Building Collapse

What to Know Governor Tom Wolf announced that 70 members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) will take part in continued search and rescue efforts at the site of last week’s deadly building collapse in Florida.

PA-TF1, which is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department, is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System.

Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium building, partially collapsed suddenly early Thursday morning in Surfside, Florida, just north of Miami Beach. At least 18 people were killed and 147 others are unaccounted for.

Dozens of members of a Pennsylvania Task Force will help in continued search and rescue efforts at the site of last week’s deadly building collapse in Florida, Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

Wolf said that 70 members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) will take part in the effort.

PA-TF1, which is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department, is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System. The team is a federal resource that can be quickly mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country.

“We can only imagine the pain of those who have lost loved ones or are still waiting to hear about their loved ones,” Gov. Wolf said. “The men and women of PA-TF1 know the dangerous work they will face when they arrive onsite, but the ability to bring closure to families and friends of the victims of this collapse is also a tremendous blessing.”

New Jersey is also sending a task force of 70 people to assist as well.

Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium building, partially collapsed suddenly early Thursday morning in Surfside, Florida, just north of Miami Beach.

On Wednesday, nearly a week after the collapse, the death toll rose to 18 after six more bodies were discovered. Another 147 people are still unaccounted for. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during the evening briefing that two children, ages 4 and 10, were among the dead.