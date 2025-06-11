Evan Tedgi, a graduating senior at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa., was set to attend their graduation this past Thursday but was initially not allowed to participate because they were wearing a head scarf.

In an Instagram post shared by Tedgi, they explained that they were not allowed inside the ceremony until their name was called and had to watch their friends and fellow classmates walk across the stage from a live stream in a separate room.

Tedgi stated that they wore a keffiyeh, a traditional headdress worn by people from parts of the Middle East, and they said they were wearing to protect and manage their hair.

They stated that "I've worn this same headscarf to school and school events without any backlash. Headscarves are an integral part of my identity and a necessary tool for managing my hair type."

However, both the principal of the school and the activities director pulled them aside and told Tedgi that they needed to take off their headscarf if they wanted to participate in the ceremony.

The administration said that they believed that the scarf would cause a disruption.

According to the student, school officials had told them that the colors on the scarf served as an indicator for a "political statement."

Tedgi stated that they would not remove the headscarf without an unjust reason so they were escorted out of the building.

Tedgi also said that this came from a new ban that was put into place by the school just a few weeks prior to graduation that was sent in a letter from the administration. NBC10 has not obtained this letter.

Event staff would not let them back into the building and Tedgi said that they felt they were being "treated as a threat."

Despite a 25 minute negotiation with the staff at the building's entrance, Tedgi and their mother were escorted to a conference room where both the activities director and the assistant to the superintendent allegedly pressured Tedgi to consent to a body search.

Tedgi said that they consented because they wanted to participate in the ceremony.

Tedgi was told to empty their pockets and said they were pat down and they were asked to lift up their pants to check the socks.

Tedgi explained that this was presumably so the administration officials could search for any weapons.

Tedgi continued to comply with the administration, but were given two options: Either comply with being escorted on and off the stage or have their diploma withheld.

The assistant superintendent told Tedgi not to make any hand gestures or salutes during the ceremony which Tedgi called a "disgusting insinuation," according to their Instagram post.

Soon after, Tedgi said that they were taken out of the room where local authorities then asked them and their mother for their names, phone numbers, dates of birth and addresses.

This is what Tedgi said led to them being held in a room under constant surveillance from local authorities and members of the Lower Merion High School administration.

"He kept pressuring me to force the cap over my afro, even though it absolutely did not fit," Tedgi stated in their Instagram post. "He said if I didn't put the cap on he would take me right back outside and I wouldn't be able to participate."

Tedgi said they had to hold the cap on their head and walk across stage and while being escorted by an officer and led to the outside of the building where they were given their diploma.

"I believe I was targeted for my pro-Palestinian views which were previously established by other "incidents" with the schools," Tedgi stated.

A spokesperson for the Lower Merion School District shared a statement with NBC10 in response to the allegations by Tedgi.

"High School graduation ceremonies are an opportunity for all seniors and their families to celebrate their academic achievements," Amy Buckman, the Director of School & Community Relations for the Lower Merion School District, wrote. "To ensure that all students and families felt safe and supported during the Lower Merion High School graduation ceremony, and to avoid disruptions or displays that would detract from the inclusive and celebratory nature of the event, students and families received clear guidance regarding acceptable apparel and accessories. Students wearing items that violated that guidance were given a choice of removing those items or participating."