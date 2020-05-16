Pa. State Trooper on Motorcycle Hurt in Philadelphia Hit-and-Run

A motorcycle officer with the Pennsylvania State Police was hurt Saturday after being hit by a car that fled the scene in Philadelphia.

The hit-and-run crash happened in the East Falls neighborhood, near the intersection of School House Lane and Henry Avenue. State police said the trooper was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but the trooper’s motorcycle could be seen on its side, near the sidewalk. It did not appear to have sustained major damage.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect vehicle, but said they were investigating.