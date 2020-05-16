Philadelphia

Pa. State Trooper on Motorcycle Hurt in Philadelphia Hit-and-Run

State police said the trooper was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to be OK

By Rudy Chinchilla

A Pennsylvania State Police motorcycle on its side after a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia.
NBC10

A motorcycle officer with the Pennsylvania State Police was hurt Saturday after being hit by a car that fled the scene in Philadelphia.

The hit-and-run crash happened in the East Falls neighborhood, near the intersection of School House Lane and Henry Avenue. State police said the trooper was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but the trooper’s motorcycle could be seen on its side, near the sidewalk. It did not appear to have sustained major damage.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 5 hours ago

Virus Or Not, If You Open Jersey Shore Beaches, They’ll Come

coronavirus 2 hours ago

NJ to OK Boating Services in Latest Easement of COVID-19 Restrictions

Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect vehicle, but said they were investigating. 

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPennsylvania State Policehit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us