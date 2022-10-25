Pa. State Police Search for Missing Girl and Woman

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing girl and woman.

Zoe Moss, 6, and Vanessa Gutshall, 37, were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Chester County, around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police believe Moss may be at special risk of harm or injury. They have not yet revealed whether or not Moss is related to Gutshall.

Moss is described as a 6-year-old girl standing between 3-foot-6 and 4 feet and weighing 50 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. Gutshall is described as a 37-year-old woman standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 100 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt.

The two were also seen inside a gray 2016 VW Jetta with the Pennsylvania tag KXR-3699. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Downingtown Police Department at 610-633-8810.