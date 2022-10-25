Pennsylvania

Pa. State Police Search for Missing Girl and Woman

Zoe Moss, 6, and Vanessa Gutshall, 37, were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Chester County, around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

By David Chang

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing girl and woman.

Zoe Moss, 6, and Vanessa Gutshall, 37, were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Chester County, around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police believe Moss may be at special risk of harm or injury. They have not yet revealed whether or not Moss is related to Gutshall. 

Moss is described as a 6-year-old girl standing between 3-foot-6 and 4 feet and weighing 50 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. Gutshall is described as a 37-year-old woman standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 100 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt. 

L to R: Zoe Moss, Vanessa Gutshall
The two were also seen inside a gray 2016 VW Jetta with the Pennsylvania tag KXR-3699. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Downingtown Police Department at 610-633-8810. 

