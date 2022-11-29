Pa. Standardized Test Scores Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels, Data Shows

New data shows the COVID pandemic is still taking its toll on Pennsylvania students.

The numbers from the Department of Education revealed that for the second year in a row, Pennsylvania students performed worse on standardized tests than before the pandemic.

Students did show year-to-year progress, however, the overall scores still remain below performance levels from before COVID.

The state still expects students’ scores to improve in the future. The state Department of Education issued a statement saying, in part: “Schools across Pennsylvania are working overtime to accelerate learning and meet students where they are at as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The latest national report card shows Pennsylvania isn’t alone with lower post-COVID test scores. Every state is showing signs of learning loss. But, the data shows students in the commonwealth are above the national average in most metrics.