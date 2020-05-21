WATCH: PA Virus Briefing as the State Reports 100+ New COVID-19 Deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 102 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, raising the statewide total to 4,869 -- though that number will increase when Philadelphia and Montgomery report their own data later Thursday.

Two-thirds of the state's deaths have been among residents of nursing homes and other facilities that care for older adults.

State health officials also reported that 980 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, though again that number is expected to grow due to Philadelphia and Montgomery's independent reporting.

The state has recorded fewer than 1,000 new cases for 11 consecutive days.

Since early March, infections have been confirmed in more than 65,000 people in Pennsylvania.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state's confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.

With the number of new infections slowing, Gov. Tom Wolf has been easing social distancing restrictions and allowing many businesses to reopen in lightly impacted areas of the state.