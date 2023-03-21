Pa. Professor Becomes Jeopardy! Champion With ‘Perfect Wager'

Melissa Klapper, a professor at Rowan University, is the current Jeopardy! champion.

On the latest episode that aired Monday night, Klapper beat returning champion Kelly Barry and Jake Garret.

Klapper was leading with $24,400 until Garret took the lead in the Final Jeopardy round by doubling his score to $24,800 since, as the host Ken Jennings put it, "Melissa did not wager quite enough on the Final Daily Double."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It was Klapper’s perfect wager of $401 that put her over the top by just one dollar when she also got the answer correct to the clue: “At one time a province of the Roman Empire, this kingdom is known to Arabic scholars as Al-Maghrib Al-Aqsa, ‘the far west.’”

Klapper teaches American and women’s history with a focus on the late 19th and early 20th century.

She will be the returning champion Tuesday night going against Brandon Anderson and Charlotte Diffendale.