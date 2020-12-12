Pa. Police Chase Crosses Into Del., Shuts Down I-95

A Pennsylvania police chase that ended in Delaware had a stretch of Interstate 95 temporarily closed in both directions Saturday morning.

The interstate was shut down between Marsh and Harvey roads in Wilmington, Delaware, due to “a criminal investigation” involving police from Pennsylvania, the Delaware State Police Department said. The closure began around 5 a.m., but the road was reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The specific Pennsylvania police agency involved in the chase was not immediately clear.