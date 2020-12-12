traffic

Pa. Police Chase Crosses Into Del., Shuts Down I-95

By Rudy Chinchilla

Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shown empty after a closure in Wilmington, Delaware.
Delaware Department of Transportation

A Pennsylvania police chase that ended in Delaware had a stretch of Interstate 95 temporarily closed in both directions Saturday morning.

The interstate was shut down between Marsh and Harvey roads in Wilmington, Delaware, due to “a criminal investigation” involving police from Pennsylvania, the Delaware State Police Department said. The closure began around 5 a.m., but the road was reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The specific Pennsylvania police agency involved in the chase was not immediately clear.

