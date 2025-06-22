Pa., Philly officials react to U.S. bombings in Iran

Overnight, the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran, in a move, that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said "obliterated" Iran's nuclear ambitions.

And, early Sunday, officials from the City of Philadelphia and throughout the state weighed in on the move.

As detailed in a press briefing on Sunday morning, officials said the bombing was done in an operation that has been called "Operation Midnight Hammer" by the Trump administration.

In this operation, some B-2 bombers were launched from the U.S. overnight Friday as a decoy, while others "proceeded quietly to the east with minimal communications throughout the 18-hour flight."

More than 125 aircrafts participated in the operation, including the stealth B2 bombers.

The bombings targeted, what officials said were, nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan in Iran.

It was a decision that, Democratic Pa. Senator John Fetterman said, in a social media post, that he "long maintained" was the correct move.

Fellow Pa. Senator, Republican Dave McCormick too applauded the decision in a statement he shared shortly after the bombing was announced on Saturday night.

“As I have said all along, Iran must not have a nuclear weapon. This targeted attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is the result of the Iranian regime’s failure to make a deal despite months of President Trump’s good faith efforts to negotiate," McCormick said in a statement. I applaud President Trump’s strong leadership and his continued commitment to peace through strength. Once again, America’s detractors around the world should know President Trump means what he says. And I am so grateful for America’s brave warriors, who appear to have achieved their mission successfully and are returning home safely. I look forward to being briefed along with my Senate colleagues on this action. This is an important step toward ensuring that the world’s largest state sponsor of terror never obtains a nuclear weapon.”

Yet, Democratic State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta was not as supportive.

For Kenyatta, the decision to bomb Iran counted as "yet another lie" from a president who, he claimed campaigned on a promise to end endless wars.

As of about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, some notable local officials -- like Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker -- had yet to weigh in on the bombings.

But, NBC10 is working to gather more information and will add statements into this article as they are made public.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as new information becomes available.