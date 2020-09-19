Pa., NJ Order Flags at Half-Staff as Local Leaders Mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Leaders of two states in our region have ordered flags to fly at half-staff in mourning of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of pancreatic cancer Friday.

Saturday morning, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at sunrise at all state facilities. The flags will remain lowered until the White House orders interment.

“Justice Ginsburg was a truly remarkable figure in American history, as both a tireless defender of the Constitution, and as a pioneer for gender equality,” Wolf said in a statement. “Justice Ginsburg’s historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable. Her contributions to our country cannot be overstated.”

At all state buildings and facilities in New Jersey, flags will be flown at half-staff until Ginsburg's interment, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

“Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life and career not only to the premise of equal justice and equity under the law, but also to the most basic premise that, regardless of gender, or race, or religion, or orientation, or identity, or nationality and ethnic heritage, we all must commit to fight for the things that we care about,” Murphy said.

Several other local leaders mourned Ginsburg on social media this weekend.

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA)

1/ With the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America has lost a giant for women’s rights and civil rights generally.



Her last words to us were: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”



The Senate must honor that wish.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA)

"Our nation mourns the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Renowned for her legal intellect and sharp opinions, Justice Ginsburg served on our nation’s highest court for nearly three decades with distinction and honor. As just the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in the legal profession. While I usually disagreed with her legal and political views, she proved time and again that it is possible to disagree with someone without being disagreeable. Simply put, Justice Ginsburg left an indelible mark that will resonate for generations. I extend my prayers and deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends, and colleagues."

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer for gender equality, a champion for human rights and a fierce defender of workers on an increasingly corporate Supreme Court. Justice Ginsburg served our Nation honorably and with distinction for four decades. Her heroic battles with cancer inspired countless Americans. I extend condolences to her family and may her memory be a blessing to millions of Americans.



Consistent with the precedent set by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, Justice Ginsburg’s seat should not be filled until the presidential election concludes and the candidate chosen by voters is sworn into office.”

Pa. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force of nature. I’m grateful for her life & all she meant to this country. Her belief in a more perfect union is evident throughout her jurisprudence.



Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force of nature. I'm grateful for her life & all she meant to this country. Her belief in a more perfect union is evident throughout her jurisprudence.

I'm crushed and heartbroken by her passing, but undeterred. She fought until the end & so must we.

National Museum of American Jewish History

We mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pioneer and relentless advocate for gender equality and civil rights, who died tonight on the Jewish High Holiday, Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year.

Drexel Professor Lisa Tucker

