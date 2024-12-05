Pa. man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting women while posing as nurse

Editor's Note: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting multiple women while posing as a nurse.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, Ramon Garcia, 34, of Philadelphia, negotiated a plea deal, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Garcia will receive five to 10 years in prison and three years of probation. His sentencing will take place after he completes a Sexually-Violent Predator Assessment, the spokesperson said.

Garcia was arrested back on March 11, 2024, while he worked at Carbon Health Urgent Care on 1585 The Fairway in Abington Township, Pennsylvania.

Léelo en español aquí

The investigation began on March 1, 2024, after a woman reported to police a strange encounter with a worker named “Ramon” as she underwent a pre-employment drug screening at Carbon Health.

"Garcia told the victim that she had to urinate into a cup, and that she was randomly selected to 'be observed,'" Abington police wrote in a Facebook post. "Garcia watched the victim pull up her dress and urinate into the cup."

Garcia gave the woman his phone number after the urine sample was collected and "asked if she would go on a date with him," police said.

While police investigated the first incident, a second woman came forward with allegations that she was touched inappropriately during a March 9 exam at the same urgent care facility.

The woman told police that Garcia introduced himself at the front desk as "Ramon" and identified himself as a nurse.

Once in an exam room, Garcia told the woman to undress. Garcia then put on latex gloves and performed a pelvic exam.

Later during the exam room encounter, Garcia helped the woman take off her pants again and "started touching her again." The woman told Garcia "no" as he moved his head towards her pelvic area.

"Garcia was making verbal advances as well, asking the victim if she was in a relationship, and if she had any fantasies," police said. "Garcia also gave this victim his phone number before she left the office."

Garcia’s job responsibilities included signing in patients, taking vital signs and taking blood samples if directed by a physician.

"He would not have been authorized to participate in the undressing of any patients,” police said. “Garcia was not trained, instructed, nor permitted to conduct examinations or observe urine sample tests such as those that were reported by these victims. Garcia is not a licensed nurse."

Garcia was initially charged with aggravated indecent assault and invasion of privacy. After his arrest in March, several more women who had sought medical help at two Carbon Health Urgent Care locations where Garcia worked in Abington Township and Dresher, Pennsylvania, reached out to police and said they were also victimized by him.

The women said Garcia performed physical exams on their private parts, watched as they changed into medical gowns and in a few instances photographed parts of their bodies and placed their hands on his leg and groin area while drawing blood. Garcia also secretly photographed and recorded patients while they were in exam rooms or the bathroom. Investigators also said Garcia gave his phone number to multiple patients and made inappropriate comments about them and their bodies.

Some of the women also said Garcia texted or emailed them despite them never giving him their contact information.

“This defendant, who was not a nurse, took advantage of the trust that patients extend to true medical professionals by assaulting and violating them,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “I commend these victims—as well as the first two victims who came forward—for having the courage to go to police to share what happened to them.”

Officials filed 24 felony and misdemeanor criminal charges against Garcia. The charges included aggravated indecent assault, invasion of privacy, indecent assault without consent, harassment-lewd/lascivious acts, impersonating a license holder (nurse), wiretap violations for the illegal use of his cellphone and possessing an instrument of crime.

During his preliminary hearing on May 3, 2024, Garcia's defense attorney, Paul Lang, said his client was remorseful.

"This is the first step in my client's path to redemption," Lang said. “He’s a father of six. He has never been in trouble before in his life. And he is going to be working on these issues in his life. He has an elderly mother. He’s concerned about her. And he’s someone who is going to figure out what the hell happened here.”

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Carbon Health shared a statement with NBC10 regarding the charges against Garcia:

"We are aware of the shocking charges of sexual misconduct by Ramon Garcia who is no longer employed at Carbon Health. We have conducted a thorough internal investigation and are consulting with an external investigator on this matter. Carbon Health is dedicated to maintaining a safe environment at all of our facilities and we are continuing to fully cooperate with law enforcement and other relevant authorities in their investigation."

The health company -- which said they're working with a third-party investigator -- had previously released a statement to NBC10 following Garcia’s initial arrest:

"We were made aware today of serious allegations regarding sexual misconduct against a Medical Assistant at our Jenkintown, PA location. We were shocked by these allegations. We can share that this individual is no longer employed at Carbon Health. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and other relevant authorities.

"The safety, well-being, and trust of our patients are our highest priorities. We are dedicated to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone who seeks care at our facilities.

"We understand the impact this news may have on our patients and the community, and we want to reassure everyone that we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold the highest standards of safety and integrity. We encourage anyone with concerns or information related to this matter to come forward and report to law enforcement."

Investigators believe Garcia victimized at least 11 people but said more victims could also be out there.

If you believe you were victimized by Garcia, call Abington Township Police at 267-536-1102.