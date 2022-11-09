Pa. Lottery Ticket Worth $2.6 Million Sold in Chester County

After a historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing gave Pennsylvania four more millionaires earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced there's at least one more.

A Match 6 lottery ticket was sold in Chester County that's worth $2.6 million, Pennsylvania Lottery officials said in a release Wednesday.

The jackpot-winning ticket from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing correctly matched all six winning numbers: 12-16-21-26-43-47.

Mr. Bottle Beverage on Lancaster Avenue in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket, lottery officials said.

Match 6 Lotto tickets cost $2 to play. More than 65,800 other Match 6 tickets also won prizes in Tuesday night's drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to check every ticket, every time.

On Tuesday, lottery officials announced six winning Powerball tickets sold in the Commonwealth came to $1.5 million. One of those tickets, sold at a Turkey Hill in Harrisburg, Dauphin County, was worth $1 million. The five others worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford and Montgomery counties.