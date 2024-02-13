Pa. Liquor Control Board opens lottery for rare whiskeys

Want to get your hands on some of the highest rated whiskeys and bourbons in the world? The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that registrants will have the opportunity to enter a lottery for the chance to purchase more than 1,800 bottles of rare whiskeys from the Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace Antique Collections.

Pennsylvania residents will have until Friday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. to enter one or more of the lotteries by visiting the Fine Wine and Good Spirits Limited-Release Lottery website.

Winning entries are limited to one bottle per registrant. If a registrant wins a bottle, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in the lottery.

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection lottery will feature 513 bottles, aged for at least 15 years. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle in the collection is $124.99.

Bottles in the BTAC lottery include:

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18-year-old — 16 bottles for individual consumers, five for licensees

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17-year-old — 16 bottles for individual consumers, five for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof — 57 bottles for individual consumers, 18 for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof — 133 bottles for individual consumers, 44 for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof — 165 bottles for individual consumers, 54 for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle Lottery

The Pappy Van Winkle collection — one of the most popular and sought after whiskeys in the world — includes 1,383 bottles, produced by Pappy Van Winkle’s grandson using recipes dating back as far as four generations.

Wine Enthusiast magazine and the World Spirits Championship have rated the 20-year-old bourbon a 99 out of 100.

Bottles in the Van Winkle lottery include: