Pa. lawmaker to introduce 4-day workweek bill 

Ever dreamed of only working four days a week? A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing a bill that would make that dream a reality for some businesses.

State Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) proposed legislation that would reduce the workweek for businesses with more than 500 employees from 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week without a reduction in pay for workers. The bill would not include local or mid-size businesses.

“The Federal Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 established the standard 40-hour workweek,” Green wrote. “Today, most workers continue to work a standard 40-hour workweek, but society today looks and operates differently than it once did in 1938. Technological advancements alone have significantly increased the productivity of workers allowing more work to be accomplished in less time. Research has shown that companies may be able to adopt a four-day workweek without losing worker productivity.”

Earlier this year, State Rep. Dave Madsen (D-Dauphin) introduced a bill that would establish a four-day workweek pilot program. Under the program, participating employers could be eligible for a state income tax credit through the Department of labor and Industry if the qualifying company complied with certain program requirements.

“We need to do more to provide options for workers and their employers,” Madsen wrote. “Studies have shown that a 4-day workweek reduces employee stress, burnout, and fatigue. In addition, it positively impacts an employee’s mental health, work-life balance, and physical wellbeing, all without negatively impacting a business’ productivity and revenue. Moreover, a 4-day work week would provide workers with flexibility, allowing them to be more present parents and more active community members.”

A four-day work week trial program took place in the U.K. between June and December 2022. Under the program, employees at 61 companies across Britain worked an average of 34 hours across four days while still earning their existing salary.

NBC News reported 92% of the companies involved in the program opted to continue the four-day work week. The participating staff worked for a variety of businesses, including a finance company, a digital manufacturer and a fish-and-chip shop. The majority of staff members said their well-being and work-life balance improved. Data from the program also showed employees were less likely to quit their jobs as a result of the four-day week.