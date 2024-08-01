Pennsylvania

Pa. judges to hear argument on lawsuit over handwritten dates on mail-in ballot envelopes

A panel of judges in Harrisburg will hear argument on a lawsuit over the disqualification of mail-in ballots due to issues with a handwritten date. The suit claims tossing these ballots violates the right to vote

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A panel of Commonwealth Court judges in Harrisburg will hear argument, on Thursday, on a lawsuit that challenges the practice of culling mail-in ballots that may have a missing or incorrect handwritten date on the return envelope.

A nonpartisan group of community organizations, along with the ACLU, has brought the suit against Pa. Secretary of State Al Schmidt and election officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County, claiming that removing votes due to an issue with a handwritten date on an envelope is unconstitutional.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In a statement on the hearing, planned to be held at 1 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg, representatives for the ACLU said that they plan to argue that an incorrect or missing handwritten date on a return envelope should be considered "inconsequential" and not be considered a reason to omit a voter's ballot.

"[T]his practice violates the fundamental right to vote in free and equal elections guaranteed by the Pennsylvania Constitution," representatives for the ACLU said in a statement.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Argument in this case will be available to view via livestream, organizers said. That livestream will be available to view, here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us