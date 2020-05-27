Pa. Gov. Wolf Endorses Biden for President

Joe Biden joked about being called "Pennsylvania's third U.S. senator" for years on a livestream Wednesday with Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania, native who represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for decades before becoming vice president also laughed about another quip he often heard: "the best part of Delaware is in Pennsylvania" in reference to the rounded top of Delaware.

Most of the the 38-minute discussion was otherwise serious, and also include Wolf endorsing Biden's bid for president this year. Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee after every other major candidate in the party dropped out of the race following several primaries earlier this year.

"“I’m proud to endorse you for the presidency," Wolf said.

After a "thank you" from Biden, the two launched into a half-hour discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic and the response by governors across the country and the federal government.

Tune in now as @TomWolfPA joins me for a conversation on how COVID-19 is impacting states: https://t.co/3gMLagg78X — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

Pennsylvania is again expected to be a crucial state in the November election for president between Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump. Trump narrowly beat Hillary Clinton in the Keystone State in 2016. Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, twice won Pennsylvania.

Before they signed off, Biden told Wolf: "If I become president, I promise I’ll have your back."

Wolf gave his backing one more time: "I’m proud to be a supporter."