Pa. Electricity Rates Set to Rise Again: Here's How It Could Affect You

Lee la historia en español aquí.

After increasing rates in June, Pennsylvanians across the state are about to get hit with yet another double-digit hike as unprecedented heat waves and inflation push energy production costs higher for electricity suppliers nationwide.

According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), the increases are set to take effect September 1, 2022.

If you're a PECO customer, for example, your "Price to Compare" charge is going up 11.4%.

For Penn Power customers, users will see an 19% increase in their Price to Compare charge, from 8.7 cents per kWh to 10.35 cents.

Customers of Penelec and Met-Ed, which serve parts of central, north and south Pennsylvania, can expect to pay around 18% more.

Here's the full list:

Met-Ed : up from 7.936 cents to 9.397 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) (18.4%);

: up from 7.936 cents to 9.397 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) (18.4%); PECO : up from 7.637 cents to 8.508 cents per kWh (11.4%);

: up from 7.637 cents to 8.508 cents per kWh (11.4%); Penelec : up from 8.443 cents to 10.021 cents per kWh (18.7%);

: up from 8.443 cents to 10.021 cents per kWh (18.7%); Penn Power: up from 8.694 cents to 10.348 cents per kWh (19%); and

up from 8.694 cents to 10.348 cents per kWh (19%); and West Penn Power: up from 8.198 cents to 8.306 cents per kWh (1.3%).

There are several ways to conserve energy and shave a few bucks off your electric bill. One option consumers may want to explore is their utility’s voluntary Standard Offer Program.

The option gives customers the ability to receive electricity from a competitive supplier at a fixed price of 7% below the utility’s current price to compare.

The discount is locked through 12 billing cycles but heads up, there may not be participating