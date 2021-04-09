Pa. Drops Teleworking Mandate, Now Only ‘Highly Encourages'

Pennsylvania and Philadelphia have lifted their mandates for many businesses to telework, with state officials now saying the practice is only "highly encouraged" as the commonwealth continues to make strides against COVID-19, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

In easing its restrictions, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health recommends office workers continue to work at home when possible and has outlined a series of guidelines that must be followed when employees are in the office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Some of those protocols involve requiring employees and visitors to wear masks with some exceptions, notably when someone is working alone in a separate office and as necessary to eat or drink. The city also continues to prohibit employees from eating together in a shared space such as a lunchroom or conference room among other measures.

The restrictions were eased on April 4 and are welcomed by Philadelphia landlords and economic development experts who view the return of office workers as certain to help reinvigorate Center City, its restaurants and retailers who have suffered during the pandemic.

Read more about the easement of the telework mandate at PBJ.com.

Keep up with all things business at the Philadelphia Business Journal.