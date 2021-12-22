South Philadelphia

Pa. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon Carjacked in South Philly

The spokesperson said Scanlon, 62, was carjacked at gunpoint at 2:45 p.m. at FDR Park.

By David Chang

Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-5th District) was carjacked in South Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, her spokesperson confirmed with NBC10. 

The spokesperson said Scanlon, 62, was carjacked at gunpoint at 2:45 p.m. at FDR Park. Scanlon wasn’t hurt but the suspect got away with her car. 

Since 2019, Scanlon has represented the 5th District which covers all of Delaware County, part of Chester County, a small portion of southern Montgomery County and a section of South Philadelphia. 

