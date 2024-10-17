Pa. becomes 34th state to exempt hair braiders from needing a license to work

Governor Josh Shapiro signed a bill that eliminates licensing for natural hair braiders, making Pennsylvania the 34th state to do so.

The law exempts hair braiders from having to obtain a cosmetology license to practice braiding.

“Natural hair braiding has been commonplace in the African American community for centuries. The techniques have been passed from generation to generation and are learned from early childhood. It does not take formal training to do,” State Rep. Regina Young said. “This is a recognition of the distinct cultural richness of natural hair braiding and that all it takes a comb, a brush and a beautiful head full of hair — no license necessary.”

The bill passed unanimously in the House and with an overwhelming majority in the Senate with a 49-1 vote.

The Institue for Justice responded to the signing of the bill.

“This is another step forward in ensuring that everyone in this great nation has the opportunity to pursue their calling free from unnecessary regulation,” said Meagan Forbes, the Institute for Justice’s Director of Legislation and Senior Legislative Counsel. “We thank everyone who had a hand in helping pass this bill and making sure braiders have every opportunity to succeed.”

According to the institute, the average license for low- and moderate-income jobs in Pa. takes 120 days to obtain and the classes can be very expensive.

The Institute for Justice advocates for the right to earn a living across the country and has a National Braiding Initiative that began in 2014 when only 11 states allowed braiders to work without needing a license.

The legislation was presented by Young and Representative Donna Bullock who stated in a memorandum that natural hair braiding is different from cosmetology.