Pa. AG: State Police Corporal took pics in women's locker room, made AI porn

A corporal for the Pennsylvania State Police, who was previously charged after "thousands" of pornographic images and videos were allegedly found on his work computer -- is facing new charges amid claims that he filmed people without their consent, repeatedly entered and took pictures in the woman's locker room at a state police barracks in Montgomery County, made A.I. generated pornography and had child pornography, officials say.

According to the office of Attorney General Dave Sunday, Pa. State Police Corporal Stephen Kamnik, 38, of Havertown, has been charged with a wealth of crimes including sexual abuse of children, unlawful use of a computer, criminal trespass, invasion of privacy, tampering with evidence and other offenses after an investigation found he, allegedly, had a "cache of pornography" on a computer on his work computer.

Following an investigation into the material that was, allegedly, found on his work computer, Sunday's office said that investigators believe not only did Kimnik collect child sexual abuse materials, be also created lewd images and videos on his computer while he was on-duty at the Montgomery County Pa. State Police barracks, located in Schwenksville.

Also, while on-duty, Attorney General's Office said, Kamnik secretly filmed "dozens of individuals he came into contact with," and he repeatedly entered the woman's locker room at the barracks and took photos.

According to law enforcement officials, an investigation into Kamnik allegedly found that the Pa. State Police corporal "misused Commonwealth computer resources for years for his own personal sexual gratification, including the creation of A.I.-generated pornography of numerous female citizens of Pennsylvania."

In fact, one of the "deepfake" AI generated videos that Kamnik is alleged to have created depicted a Montgomery County magisterial district judge during a court proceeding.

“This defendant swore an oath to protect and serve the people of the Commonwealth and in doing so was entrusted with resources to uphold that oath. Instead, he used his power and the trust placed in him to prey on innocent and unsuspecting coworkers and create sexually abusive material, some involving depictions of children,” Attorney General Sunday said in a statement. “His alleged conduct is an affront to Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and law enforcement officers everywhere who honorably protect our communities every day.”

During the course of this investigation, law enforcement officials claim, investigators also discovered Kamnik was in possession of a .22-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen in a burglary in Berks County in 2010.

The previous charges that Kamnik had faced of unauthorized use of a computer and other offenses were withdrawn and replaced with these new charges, officials said.

Kamnik was arraigned on the new charges on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 and he has been suspended without pay.