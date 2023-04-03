P.J. Tucker donates sneakers for Sixers Youth Foundation auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

P.J. Tucker has dipped into his renowned sneaker collection for the Sixers Youth Foundation.

On Monday morning, the foundation announced that Tucker has donated (and autographed) seven pairs of his sneakers to be auctioned off.

The stylish Tucker is known for hunting down rare sneakers and tends to have a locker nearly full of shoes.

“I look forward to opportunities to help support our youth and make an impact on their lives in any way I can,” Tucker said in a press release. “I’m all about giving back, and in this case doing it through a sneaker auction, it makes it that much more personal and special for me.”

Below is a list of Tucker’s sneakers in the auction. Per the Sixers’ release, each of the autographed shoes will “come with a sneaker box, a framed photo of the sneaker, and a certificate of authenticity.” Bidding opened here Monday morning and will close “after the final buzzer” of the Sixers’ Thursday night game against the Heat.