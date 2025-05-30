Philadelphia International Airport

Oyster House officially lands at Philadelphia International Airport

The beloved seafood restaurant can be found between Terminals B and C.

By Cherise Lynch

Travelers passing through Philadelphia International Airport have a tasty new reason to get to the terminal early— Oyster House has officially landed.

The iconic Philadelphia seafood restaurant, known for its fresh oysters, lobster rolls, and traditional seafood, has opened a brand-new location serving passengers in the connector space between Terminals B and C.

The opening of this new restaurant is a part of MarketPlace PHL’s ongoing initiative to curate and cultivate shops, restaurants, and products that originated in the City of Philadelphia.

“Oyster House is a Philly original, and its presence at PHL offers the traveling public a chance to experience our city’s vibrant and storied food scene,” said Mel Hannah, Vice President and General Manager of MarketPlace PHL. “We’re proud to continue showcasing local brands that represent the spirit and creativity of Philadelphia.”

Interior dining space of the new Oyster House at PHL.
Interior dining space of the new Oyster House at PHL.
Oyster House’s raw bar at PHL, featuring a curated selection of fresh oysters, clams and other premium shellfish, served over ice and shucked to order.
Oyster House’s raw bar at PHL, featuring a curated selection of fresh oysters, clams and other premium shellfish, served over ice and shucked to order.

Officials said the airport location borrows many signature dishes from the traditional menu of its flagship location, which made the restaurant a Center City institution among foodies since it opened decades ago.

“The great news continues for PHL's dining options with the opening of another Philadelphia favorite — Oyster House — and it is just in time to welcome local Philly travelers, FIFA Club World Cup attendees and all the July 4th festival visitors,” said Kate Sullivan, Chief Commercial Officer for the Department of Aviation. “Congratulations to MarketPlace PHL for expanding the Founded in Philly program with another best in class eatery.”

For more information, visit PHLfoodandshops.com.

Philadelphia International AirportPhiladelphiaTravelFood & DrinkAir Travel
