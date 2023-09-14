Fire burns through Chester County apartments, forcing schools to close

Fire tore through a Chester County apartment building overnight, spreading to neighboring buildings and causing local schools to close.

The flames broke out late Wednesday night in some apartments along South Third Street, near East Locust Street in Oxford, authorities said.

The fire quickly spread to neighboring buildings and the response hit four alarms as thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structures early Thursday morning.

Oxford Borough police urged people to "avoid the area of S Third St from Market St to Hodgson St.," while crews battled the flames.

The Oxford Area School District closed all schools Thursday "due to a large scale fire in the Oxford Borough this morning."

No word yet if anyone was hurt.

The American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania Region said it opened a shelter at Penn’s Grove Middle School.

"At the shelter, we’re providing individuals and families with comfort and care, including a safe place to sleep, meals, snacks and water, personal hygiene items and emotional support," spokesperson Alana Mauger said. "All those displaced by the fire are welcome."

This story is developing and will be updated.