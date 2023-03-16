Owner Shoots Would-Be Car Thief in Northeast Philly, Police Say

An 18-year-old was shot four times after he tried to steal a car in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The teen was attempting to steal a car along the 7100 block of Cottage Street at 3:33 p.m. Thursday when the owner of the vehicle pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to investigators.

The teen was shot four times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police said the car owner has a license to carry. They have not yet revealed whether or not the owner will face any charges.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.