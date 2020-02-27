Owe Pa. Turnpike Tolls? Turnpike Commission Is Coming for You

Drivers in the Philadelphia suburbs sure love to avoid paying tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

More than 709,000 toll violations at turnpike interchanges in Bucks and Montgomery counties account for some $21 million in outstanding payments – more than half the total amount currently owed statewide, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said in a statement. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

“These violators are not those who understandably may be confused by the toll lanes or forgetful about paying a bill,” said Turnpike Commissioner Pat Deon. “These are people who regularly and intentionally get on the turnpike with no intention of paying their tolls ever. That is – until now.”

If you have more than $2,000 in unpaid tolls, Bucks County is working to find you. Having an excess of $2,000 in unpaid tolls is a felony, and the county has hired a new detective and attorney to investigate and prosecute those repeat offenders.

