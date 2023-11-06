Overturned truck shuts down traffic on I-95 in Wilmington

A crash has shut down I-95 northbound in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday afternoon.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and it appears a dump truck tipped over the median causing the northbound side of the highway to be completely shut down.

Léelo en español aquí.

It appears there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash, a car could be seen with damage to its front.

Crews could be seen working to clear the area of debris and get the truck moved.

Traffic on the southbound side could be seen getting by on the shoulder. Traffic also seems to be diverting to 495 for drivers.

Highway alert in #Delaware. Jammed traffic both ways 95 between 495 and Frawley Stadium. A serious accident is affecting both directions. Use 495.@DelawareDOT @KYWNewsradio #NetDE pic.twitter.com/BBhOjtvA9v — Traffic on the Twos (@KYWRadioTraffic) November 6, 2023

At this time there is no report of any injuries or what caused the truck to overturn.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.