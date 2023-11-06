Wilmington

Overturned truck shuts down traffic on I-95 in Wilmington

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A crash has shut down I-95 northbound in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday afternoon.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and it appears a dump truck tipped over the median causing the northbound side of the highway to be completely shut down.

Léelo en español aquí.

It appears there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash, a car could be seen with damage to its front.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Crews could be seen working to clear the area of debris and get the truck moved.

Traffic on the southbound side could be seen getting by on the shoulder. Traffic also seems to be diverting to 495 for drivers.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Eagles 3 hours ago

Norcross says he was removed from Eagles game over US-Israel flag 

Bucks County 10 hours ago

Police shoot, kill man armed with knife in Bucks County, officials say

At this time there is no report of any injuries or what caused the truck to overturn.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonCrashtraffic alert
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us