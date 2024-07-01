Overturned dump truck closes I-476 ramp to I-95 for rush hour

Drivers were being diverted during Monday's rush hour along I-476 southbound on the ramp to I-95 southbound after an overturned dump truck there caused all lanes of traffic to be closed.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, cleanup is expected to take several hours after a dump truck overturned at about 6:05 a.m. on the southbound ramp in Woodlyn between the two thoroughfares and spilled cargo across the roadway.

As of about 7:45 a.m. traffic was being diverted to northbound I-95 and, officials said, tow trucks were on the scene working to clear the wreck.

However, officials said, the clean up effort is expected to take between one to three hours.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.