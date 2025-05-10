2 rescued, 1 still missing after boat overturns in Delaware River: Officials

Two people were rescued from the Delaware River after a boat overturned in the waters near Trenton, New Jersey. Now, officials said crews are looking for one other person who is still missing.

Officials said a small fishing boat with three people onboard overturned on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in the Delaware River near Lamberton Road.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to officials, two people have been rescued, and now teams are searching for another person.

The U.S. Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police and the Trenton Police Department are helping with the search efforts.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story; check back for updates.