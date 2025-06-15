Philly police investigating separate overnight shootings that left 3 men injured

Three separate overnight shootings left three men injured in Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said the first incident was reported around 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Officers responded to the 1200 block of West Huntingdon Street following a report of a “person with a gun" and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Officers transported the man to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police. No arrests have been made and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

According to police, another incident was reported around 11:19 p.m. Officers responded to a home on the 3400 block of Braddock Street after receiving a report of a “person with a gun."

When officers arrived at the home, police said a 23-year-old man -- who they later learned had been shot -- refused to answer the door. Once the man opened the door, officers found that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Police said the man was uncooperative, but he was transported to the hospital by medics for treatment.

Then, around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, 2025, police said officers responded to an area hospital after learning that a gunshot victim had been dropped off by a private vehicle.

When officers got to the hospital, they found a man being treated for a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

Police said the man was uncooperative and refused to provide any information regarding the location of the shooting.

Police have not provided any further information regarding these incidents.