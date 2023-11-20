Over a dozen dogs rescued from North Philly home ‘filled with feces and trash'

More than a dozen dogs -- some under 2 weeks old -- were recovering after animal protection officers with ACCT Philly rescued them from an abandoned North Philadelphia home over the weekend.

Taking to social media to discuss the incident, ACCT officials said they found the animals Sunday in a property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, that was "filled with feces and trash" along with broken glass on the floor around stacked up rusted cages.

Officials said the 13 dogs were taken to ACCT Philly's shelter, where rescuers learned that the mother dog of the litter was know to them as she had previously been in the shelter last year after being found in an abandoned city lot.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In that case, ACCT officials said, the owner reclaimed the dog and she "clearly continued to be bred multiple times since then."

ACCT Philly is searching for homes for these animals and more information on the rescued dogs can be found on the nonprofit's Facebook page.