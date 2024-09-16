Over 3 dozen people displaced after fire damaged 8 homes in Allentown

About 38 people have been displaced after an early morning fire engulfed by a fire that started at a row home in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The Allentown Fire Department was called to a home at 30 South Jefferson Street for a structure fire at 11:56 p.m. on Sept. 15, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived at midnight to find the rear of the home was engulfed in flame and the fire had already spread to adjoining structures on the street.

Crews began fighting the fire and conducting search-and-rescue efforts to confirm everyone had safely evacuated.

Léelo en español aquí.

Johnathan Gamba, a resident in one of the buildings, had to break through a wall to get his 7-year-old cousin out of the house.

He said he and his family woke up to see their kitchen engulfed in fire.

Gamba then realized his younger cousin was stuck on the top floor and he and a neighbor quickly sprang into action to get to 7-year-old Wendy. They all made it out safely.

Officials said one resident was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening medical issue. All other residents escaped uninjured.

One firefighter was also transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. They were treated and released.

Eight homes in total were damaged in the fire with adjoining structures suffering smoke and water damage.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in five hours. Crews remained on the scene Monday morning.

“We used all of our on-duty fires and then we called I believe four or five additional communities in to help us,” Fire Chief Christian Williams, Allentown Fire Department said.

The 29 adults and nine children that have been displaced are being assisted by the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.