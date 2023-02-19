Outpouring of Support After Temple Officer Dies in Shooting

The shocking killing of a Temple University police officer on Saturday has brought forth a wave of support for the officer's family, as well as for the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line everyday.

Officials from throughout the city -- and state -- have offered words of condolence.

Lori and I are devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community.



We’re sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire @TempleUniv community. May his memory be a blessing. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 19, 2023

We are shocked & heartbroken at the murder of a Temple police officer who was slain protecting others. The Philly DAO will extend all support we have to family, friends & colleagues of the officer. We are already collaborating with PPD to bring the responsible parties to justice. — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) February 19, 2023

Heartbroken and outraged by tonight’s news of the shooting and death of a Temple University police officer.



The City of Philadelphia joins the Temple community in mourning. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mayor Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) February 19, 2023

Just what lead up to shooting that killed the officer -- who has not yet been identified -- was still under investigation.

In a press conference, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer was killed after he attempted to intervene in a carjacking in that area.

However, in a statement released after the incident, Temple University said there may have been more leading up to the shooting, as the school said the officer was shot and killed while "trying to apprehend the suspect in a robbery of a convenience store located at the corner of Cecil B. Moore and 15th Street."

In a statement on the officer's death, the school said it is "heartbroken" in the wake of the tragedy.

"There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy. It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul. Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time" the school said in a statement.

The city's Fraternal Order of Police called the fallen officer a hero, in a statement released after the shooting.

“There are no words to describe the news of another one of our officers being shot. This officer is a hero whose legacy and unselfish act will live in our hearts and memories forever. The 40,000 men and women of the PA FOP send their deepest condolences to the family of this hero and to the Temple University Police Department during this extremely difficult time," read the statement.

On Sunday morning, a procession of Philadelphia police and Temple University officers, escorted the fallen officer's body from the medical examiners office at police headquarters to the funeral home.