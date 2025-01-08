Wildfires

‘Our worst fear happened': Emotional Malibu resident reacts to losing home in Palisades Fire

A Malibu resident was brought to tears while standing beside his burned home, saying "We lost everything we owned."

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Malibu resident had thought his family had made it through another fire season when his home was spared during a blaze in December. 

"But this is the only fire season I've seen in Malibu that had two fires in one season," he told NBC Los Angeles. "And it got us this time."

He was brought to tears Wednesday while standing amid the wreckage of his home, one of the thousands of structures destroyed by multiple wildfires that continue to spread through Southern California

"Our worst fear happened," he said. "That's all right, we're survivors, we'll get through it. We'll build another home. But we lost all of our things. That's the part that hurts. All our photographs. My grandpa's antique chest and all that kind of stuff."

President Joe Biden met with leaders of local emergency management services on Wednesday about the wildfires raging through Southern California.

He said he was concerned for his home during a December fire in the area, but the winds shifted, and his house was unharmed. He wasn't as fortunate during this fire. 

"We lost everything we owned," he said. "It doesn’t even look like a house anymore."

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
