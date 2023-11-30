‘Our bins are empty' — Philly area Toys for Tots in need of donations

Every year, hundreds of families in need throughout the Philadelphia region rely on Toys for Tots in order to make sure kids wishes can come true over the holiday season.

But, this year, local organizers told NBC10's Aaron Baskerville that the cupboards are bare.

“Our bins are empty. We are low on every age toy," said Jennifer Malazita, manager at Toys for Tots' warehouse in Bristol, in Bucks County.

She said that after filling this year's orders for toys from area nonprofits, there are few remaining toys for individual families -- which means hundreds of kids throughout the region might have to go without something special this holiday.

“I mean it’s discouraging. It’s sad," Malazita said. "We like to make a kid’s Christmas wish come true. And we’re not going to be able to do that if we don’t have donations coming in or the support from the community.”

In fact, Malazita said, this year's shortage is the worst she's seen it in at least six years.

Malazita’s son, Declan Cassidy -- a 14-year-old who has his own nonprofit, Declan's Socks for the Streets -and a Toy for Tots youth ambassador -- said he's seeing a shortage on toys, as well.

“It’s just important because some people might not be able to do everything a bunch of other people can. Some people might not be able to give toys to their kids. It’s really sad to think about that," he said.

Malazita said they know the need is there -- last year, in the Philadelphia area, Toys for Tots had 350 drop off locations and collected more than 114,000 toys for 50,000 children. But, this year, she said, there are fewer donation boxes throughout the community where the nonprofit can collect donated toys.

"I personally think that a lot of the stores are closing down," she said. "They aren’t collecting and having boxes in their stores like they used to.”

To learn more or to donate to Philadelphia area Toys for Tots this year -- or to request a toy -- visit the nonprofit's website.