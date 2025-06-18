Former Channel 10 investigative reporter Orien Reid has died, family says

Orien Reid, a former NBC10 investigative reporter and longtime advocate for those who suffer from Alzheimer's, has died, her family confirmed.

Reid’s daughter told a source with NBC10 that she passed away on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The family has not revealed a cause of death.

Reid began her career at KYW Newsradio in 1972 before joining KYW-TV in 1973 where she worked in investigative and service news. According to the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia, Reid was the first broadcaster in the country to launch a monthly supermarket pricing survey that monitored food prices during a period of inflation between 1973 and 1974.

Reid joined Channel 10 or WCAU-TV when it was a CBS station in 1979. She remained with the station when it switched to NBC in the mid-90s. During her career with Channel 10, Reid was an investigative reporter who covered everything from home security fraud to taxicab overcharges to fortune teller scams. She was also known for her service news reports and developed “The Market Basket Report,” described by the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia as the Philly region’s first weekly food pricing survey.

Reid – who was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in 2018 -- earned several honors throughout her career, including several Emmy nominations, a Philadelphia Press Association Award for Best Investigative Reporting, and an Institute of Food Technologist Award for Excellence in Journalism.

In addition to her career in journalism, Reid also volunteered with the Alzheimer’s Association, organizing the group’s Memory Walk in 1991 which raised $120,000. She was also named chair of the 1997 Memory Walk for the Greater Philadelphia region and helped raise $436,000, a 74% increase over the previous year.

Reid also served as chair of the National Board of Directors of the Alzheimer’s Association in Chicago, Illinois, and was the first woman to hold the position. She also served as chair of Alzheimer’s Disease International from 2005 through 2008.

Reid was also the chair of the External Advisory Board of the University of Pennsylvania Institute on Aging (IOA) which works to improve the health and quality of life of older adults through research in aging.

Outside of journalism and her volunteer work, Orien worked as a social worker in the School District of Philadelphia for two years and trained as an adolescent and adult group psychotherapist while working in a child guidance clinic.

Reid, who lived in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, with her husband, was also involved in several other civic activities, including the Dickens Auxiliary Board of Abington Memorial Hospital, Montgomery County of Pennsylvania Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

Reid’s family has not yet released funeral information.

Longtime Philly radio host Patty Jackson paid tribute to Reid on her Instagram page.