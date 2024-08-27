Eight men are in custody and police are searching for a ninth suspect after investigators dismantled a major drug trafficking operation in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Léelo en español aquí

Baruti Mills, 46, of Upland, Pennsylvania, Leo Davis, 47, of Chester, Pennsylvania, Gregory Young, 52, of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, Gregory Council, 63, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Kareem Bannister, 37, of Chester, Pennsylvania, Louis Stillis, 53, of Upland, Pennsylvania, Anthony Major, 53, of Philadelphia, and Breon Gethers, 38, of Chester, Pennsylvania, were all arrested for their alleged involvement in the organization. Police are also searching for Nakia Jeffries, 49, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for his alleged involvement in the group.

All nine men are charged with the operation of a corrupt organization, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and firearms offenses.

The investigation began in February 2024 when Delaware County’s Narcotics Task Force (NTF) and Delaware State Police began investigating the organization in an interstate undercover operation nicknamed, “Rat Pack.”

Investigators identified Mills as the leader of the group. Mills allegedly arranged the acquisition of cocaine from sources in various locations, including Philadelphia.

Bannister and Young were trusted members of the organization who accompanied Mills to Philadelphia where the group was resupplied with cocaine, investigators said. Bannister and Mills also went to a storage facility in Delaware that was used to store cocaine and money, according to officials.

Between March 2024 and May 2024, undercover NTF members bought cocaine from Young in Chester, investigators said. Officials later identified other members of the organization after wiretapping cellphone calls, according to investigators.

On Aug. 13, 2024, investigators executed search warrants at 16 locations in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, as well as Delaware that led to the seizure of $63,073 in cash as well as six vehicles, three handguns, 40 rounds of ammunition, 429.94 grams of cocaine and 257 grams of marijuana, officials said.

“Early in my tenure as District Attorney, I resolved to use every investigatory tool available to us to dismantle drug organizations operating in Delaware County. Using techniques such as wiretaps and undercover purchases, we have targeted the corrupt organizations that bring this poison into our communities, not just the individuals who sell it on our street corners,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “The defendants charged as a result of Operation Rat Pack are drug trade “kingpins” responsible for providing a major share of the illegal narcotics sold in our county. The work to dismantle this organization has been difficult, tedious, and dangerous, and required an enormous investment of time and money. But I know that by dismantling this organization, we have made Delaware County a safer, healthier place in which to live.”

The eight men in custody were arraigned with bail set at $500,000 cash. They were remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility and their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 28, 2024, at 1 p.m.