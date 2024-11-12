Just in time for the holiday season, a portion of Center City will be shut down again so people can "shop, stroll, and socialize" without worrying about vehicular traffic.

Following a successful launch back in September, Center City District (CCD) announced that Open Streets: West Walnut will return for two Sundays next month.

On Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, sections of Walnut Street and 18th Street in Rittenhouse Row will be temporarily closed so pedestrians can enjoy nearly seven blocks of car-free space.

CCD shared that during September's installment, businesses along the route reported a nearly 90% increase in foot traffic to their storefronts.

"The average increase in traffic across respondents was 86%, though some retailers cited increases as high as 300% above their typical Sunday," CCD said.

This time around, the hours for Open Streets: West Walnut will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with street closures starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. along the program route: 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th. Cross streets will remain open to cars at select intersections, including 16th Street, 17th Street, 19th Street, and the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street.

Streets will be used as walkways, allowing retailers to expand outdoors, according to CCD. Some stores will even offer discounts, in-store entertainment, and special incentives.

Food and drinks will be sold exclusively at restaurants along the route, with many expanding their tables onto the sidewalk.

It's important to note that open containers of alcohol will not be permitted, and takeout food will be at the restaurant's discretion.

CCD will offer a kid-friendly zone along the 1800 block of Walnut Street featuring sidewalk chalk, bubbles, games, and toys, as well as weekly storytime events with Santa Claus.

Visitors can also enjoy cozy seating pods along the streets, including an area on South 18th Street where passersby can watch holiday movies. Philadelphia Eagles games will be broadcast live from the same location at 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 4:05 p.m. on Dec. 15.

"The idea of Open Streets: West Walnut began with a hypothesis: streets filled with people drive more business than streets filled with cars,” President and CEO of CCD Prema Katari Gupta said in a news release. “September’s four-week pilot program proved just that, while also creating an extension of public space for pedestrians to use how they wanted, whether chasing giant bubbles with their kids, relaxing in lawn chairs or dining outside with friends.”

“With the holiday season approaching, this winter edition of Open Streets will add even more magic to an already festive Center City and provide an extra boost to area businesses,” Gupta added.

To find the full list of participating businesses, frequently asked questions and more, visit centercityphila.org/openstreets.