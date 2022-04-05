Man Walking Home With Takeout Food Killed as 30 Shots Are Fired, Police Say

What to Know A man died after at least 30 shots were fire near North Opal Street in North Philadelphia early Tuesday.

Police found a bag of food from a late-night takeout restaurant next to the bleeding man.

Philadelphia continues to grapple with gun violence impacting neighborhoods.

A man walking home after apparently getting some takeout food in North Philadelphia died in a flurry for bullets early Tuesday.

The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the area of North Opal Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers arrived to find a young man shot at least once in the back on the ground in a vacant lot, Small said. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Investigators found evidence that at least 30 shots were fired.

The man appeared to have just left a late-night takeout spot.

"He had a bag of fresh food next to him," Small said.

The man's last known address is about three blocks from her he was gunned down, Small said.

Investigators didn't reveal a motive for the killing.

Entering Tuesday, there were 125 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022. That's up 2% from the same time last year, which was ultimately the city's deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.