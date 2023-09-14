New Jersey

One person was taken away in an ambulance after a small plane crashed at an airport in NJ

By Emily Rose Grassi

Crews at the edge of a wooded area where a small plane crashed
NBC10 Philadelphia

A small single-engine Cesna 150G crashed Thursday just after 4 p.m. at the Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township, New Jersey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA reports that only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Skyforce10 was over the area near the crash site where rescue crews could be seen taking someone out of the wooded area and placing them into an ambulance shortly after the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is partnering with the FAA to investigate what led to the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us