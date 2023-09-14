A small single-engine Cesna 150G crashed Thursday just after 4 p.m. at the Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township, New Jersey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA reports that only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Skyforce10 was over the area near the crash site where rescue crews could be seen taking someone out of the wooded area and placing them into an ambulance shortly after the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is partnering with the FAA to investigate what led to the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.