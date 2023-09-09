SEPTA is investigating another crash involving one of its buses in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook section at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Two cars crashed into each other before one of them collided with the bus near the intersection of Wadsworth Avenue and Easton Road.

A passenger in one of the cars was injured, according to officials.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.