SEPTA is investigating another crash involving one of its buses in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook section at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Two cars crashed into each other before one of them collided with the bus near the intersection of Wadsworth Avenue and Easton Road.
A passenger in one of the cars was injured, according to officials.
