Philadelphia

One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus

By Emily Rose Grassi

56031927WC013_phillystrike
Getty Images

SEPTA is investigating another crash involving one of its buses in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook section at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Two cars crashed into each other before one of them collided with the bus near the intersection of Wadsworth Avenue and Easton Road.

SEPTA Aug 22

SEPTA trolley crash into historic building due to brakes that were ‘rendered inoperable'

SEPTA Aug 10

SEPTA workers undergoing safety training after recent crashes

A passenger in one of the cars was injured, according to officials.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us