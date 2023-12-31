One person killed in early morning shooting in Kensington

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed in the city's Kensington neighborhood early Sunday.

According to police, officers responding to a reported shooting near the intersection of G and Madison streets just after 3:30 a.m. found a man unresponsive in the roadway.

He had been shot several times in the face and legs, officials said.

The man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was pronounced at 3:50 a.m., according to law enforcement officials.

Early Sunday, NBC10's cameras caught the roadway where this incident occurred littered with shell casings.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.