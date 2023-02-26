One in Custody After Barricade in North Philly

Police have arrested one man and are seeking another after an afternoon barricade incident in North Philadelphia.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident began at just about noon, when an individual told police that two men had stolen his gun during a fight .

After the altercation, police said that the two individuals sought in the incident ran into a home along along the 3700 block of N. 15th Street.

Officers declared a barricade situation at about 12:20 p.m., and short time later, one of the men was in police custody.

However, police said they are still investigating and are searching for the second individual.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

