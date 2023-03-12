One Dead in Tioga Shooting

Police are investigating after a late Saturday shooting in the city's Tioga section left a man dead.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m., along the 3400 block of 16th Street on Saturday.

Officials responding to the scene discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement officials have provided no motive and no further details in this shooting. Police have also not yet identified the man who died.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.