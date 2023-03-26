Two Dead in Quadruple Shooting in Nicetown

Police are investigating after two men died and two others were injured in a quadruple shooting that occurred on Saturday evening in the city's Nicetown neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened just before 11:45 p.m., along the 1900 block of N. 19th Street on Saturday.

At that time, officials said, two men died -- a 22-year-old man and a 24-year old man -- after they were both shot multiple times.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the neck in this incident, and police said, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Also, a 32-year-old man was shot twice in the leg in this shooting, and, officials said, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have not identified the victims in this shooting. Officials said firearms have been recovered, but no arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.