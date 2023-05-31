New Jersey

One Dead in Camden County House Fire

A person was reportedly found dead after a fire was extinguished at a New Jersey home on Wednesday

One person was reportedly found dead after a fire ripped through this home on Wednesday.
NBC10

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a fire in Laurel Springs, New Jersey, left one person, reportedly, dead.

According to officials, first responders worked to extinguish a fire along the 100 block of Washington Avenue, at lunchtime.

As fire crews worked to extinguish the fire, SkyForce10 could see holes ripped through the building.

Officials said that, once the fire was put out, a body was discovered in the kitchen of the home.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us