Law enforcement officials are investigating after a fire in Laurel Springs, New Jersey, left one person, reportedly, dead.

According to officials, first responders worked to extinguish a fire along the 100 block of Washington Avenue, at lunchtime.

As fire crews worked to extinguish the fire, SkyForce10 could see holes ripped through the building.

Officials said that, once the fire was put out, a body was discovered in the kitchen of the home.

Law enforcement officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.