One Dead in Cobbs Creek Crash

Police are still investigating after a male died in an early Sunday crash along Cobbs Creek Parkway at Greenway Avenue in the Southwest section of the City.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m., when two vehicles were involved in, what officials said, was a head on collision that likely happened due to speeding.

Officials responding to the crash had to free three people from the scene where a car had overturned. One of the individuals -- a male whose age and identity have not yet been provided by police -- was pronounced dead on the scene at about 1:20 a.m.

Law enforcement officials said two other males were transported to nearby hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.