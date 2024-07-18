Police search for suspect in deadly shooting in Olney

Philadelphia police identified and are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in the city’s Olney neighborhood.

On Monday, July 15, at 12:32 a.m., police responded to a report of a person with a gun along the 500 block of West Ruscomb Street. When they arrived, they found 67-year-old Omar Gaitan inside a Honda CRV and suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Gaitan was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. that morning. Police recovered a weapon from the crime scene.

On Thursday, July 18, police identified the suspect in Gaitan’s murder as 53-year-old Leiber Manrique. Manrique is considered armed and dangerous. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. You can also call or text the Philadelphia police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

As of Wednesday night, there were 141 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, down 39 percent from the same time last year and the lowest number to date in the city since 2016, according to data from police.